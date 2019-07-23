First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Wu Assassins’ Finds Iko Uwais Powered by 1,000 Monks

0

Imagine that you’re just living your life as a chef in San Francisco’s Chinatown, doing your best to stay out of the way of your father/Chinese Triad leader, and then BAM you get socked with the power of 1,000 monks. That’s the premise for Wu Assassins, a martial arts extravaganza series coming to Netflix this August, and it’s all out there for your viewing pleasure thanks to the series’ first trailer.

From John Wirth (Hap and Leonard) and Tony Krantz (24) and starring Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, Byron Mann as Uncle Six, Li Jun Li as Jenny Wah, Celia Au as Ying Ying, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, Tommy Flanagan as Alec McCullough, Katheryn Winnick as Christine Gavin, Tzi Ma as Mr. Young, JuJu Chan as Zan, Summer Glau as Miss Jones, Robin McLeavy as Maggie McCullough, and Travis Caldwell as Gideon, all ten 45-minute episodes will be available on Netflix starting August 8th.

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Wu Assassins below:

He’s on a mission to save Chinatown, even if it means killing his own father. Kung Fu meets sci-fi meets Asian street food in Wu Assassins — only on Netflix August 8.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Wu Assassins follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the “Wu Xing.” After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.

Wu Assassins comes from Executive Producers John Wirth, Stephen Fung, Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes, and Tony Krantz with Co-Executive Producers Cameron Litvack, David Simkins, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Iko Uwais, Katheryn Winnick, Producer Chris Rudolph, and Co-Producers Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Jay Daniel Beechinor, and Todd Giroux. Series writers include John Wirth, Cameron Litvack, David Simkins, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Yalun Tu, and Jessica Chou, with direction by Stephen Fung, Roel Reiné, Toa Fraser, Katheryn Winnick, Tony Krantz, and Michael Nankin.

Check out some brand-new images from Wu Assassins below, and make sure to add the Netflix show to your watchlist!