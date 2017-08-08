‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Cuts Back on Mythology; Adds Female Writers, Directors

0

Fox’s original 90s series The X-Files was, overall, worthy of its awards and accolades; the modern revival on the other hand was mostly forgettable (except for Rhys Darby, who’s always a delight). Part of the reason was due to Season 10’s half-baked exploration of the series’ bonkers mythology, one which was never satisfyingly fleshed out in the original series run or the 2008 movie, The X-Files: I Want to Believe. It seems as if Fox has been listening to the feedback since the upcoming 10-episode season will only connect to the mythology in its premiere and finale.

SR was in attendance at the ongoing TCA 2017 event where Fox president David Madden offered up some insight into the upcoming season. Eight of the ten episodes, the ones sandwiched by the opening and closing chapters, will go back to the show’s core success: standalone stories with Spooky Mulder and Scully. The all-new 10-episode event series will again be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles.

Also, as TV Line reports, Season 11 of The X-Files will be taking strides towards balancing the gender divide when it comes to creative control. The upcoming season will feature two episodes directed by women: Carol Banker, who served as script supervisor on the show from 1999-2002 and was a director on The Lone Gunmen spinoff, and Holly Dale, a newcomer to the series but a veteran of TV programming, having directed episodes of Being Erica, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Grimm, Timeless and Reign. Fox also confirmed that two women have been added to the show’s writing staff, which comes after news that the entirety of Season 11 was originally going to be written by men.

Look for The X-Files to return early in 2018.

