‘The X-Files’ Is Officially Returning for 10 More Episodes

It’s official! Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are getting back in the supernatural investigation biz and you might actually get some answers to just what the hell happened in that last finale. FOX has ordered a second installment in the X-Files revival series. The all-new 10-episode event series will again be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why THE X-FILES has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said Fox Broadcasting Company president David Madden in a statement. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of THE X-FILES.”

The series is also on the fast track with production scheduled to begin this summer with an aim to debut in the 2017-2018. The long-running sci-fi series returned to screens in 2016 to an audience of nearly 16 million viewers (across platforms) to become the No. 2 broadcast drama of the year. Critically, the revival series wasn’t such a hit thanks to an oddball assortment of episodes that didn’t quite fulfill desires for monster-of-the-week fun (except for Darin Morgan‘s fantastic “Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster”) or the intrigue of the overarching narrative. Also “Alien DNA” should be scratched off the list of phrases they can use in a script from now on.

One thing’s for sure, even if the initial event run disappointed, it was a delight to see Anderson and Duchovny doing their thing again and the finale episode was an insane cliff-hanger, so there’s a bit of relief to the idea that the truth might actually be out there after all. In case you forgot how the WTF finale ended, you can refresh yourself with Chris’ full recap.