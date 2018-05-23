Facebook Messenger

Heroes: When Will the ‘X-Force’ Movie Start Filming?

by      May 23, 2018

On this 247th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following:

  • The panel discusses when they think we can expect the X-Force movie to start shooting.
  • According to SuperBroMovies, Jim Starlin revealed at Puerto Rico Comic Con that he’ll be receiving an additional Created by credit in Avengers 4. Does this mean there will be another Starlin character besides Thanos in the movie?
  • THR is reporting that Universal Studios has hired Dan Mazeau and Ryan Engle to write the script for Cowboy Ninja Viking starring Chris Pratt and directed by Michelle MacLaren.
  • Clark Gregg tells EW he will be a young Agent Coulson in Captain Marvel.
  • AMC revealed a new Preacher Season 3 promo video clip showing the entire cast.
  • Vincent D’Onofrio confirms on Twitter that he has wrapped up shooting his Kingpin role for Daredevil Season 3.
  • Zachary Levi takes to his Instagram to post a first official look at Shazam!
  • Twitter Questions
avengers-infinity-war-iron-man-doctor-strange

Image via Marvel Studios

