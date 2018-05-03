Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Should ‘X-Force’ Be the Priority over ‘Deadpool 3’?

by      May 3, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • Lionsgate releases a teaser trailer for Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn.
  • In separate interviews with EW and Star-News Korea, Ryan Reynolds says that he doesn’t think there will be a Deadpool 3 and that Deadpool will most likely only show up in the X-Force movies.
  • Variety is reporting that Marvel has met with 65 director candidates to helm their solo Black Widow movie.
  • The Wrap reports that Mel Gibson is eyeing Mark Walhberg to star in the WWII drama Destroyer that Gibson is directing.
  • Deadline is reporting that Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in a Leonard Bernstein biopic called The American with Cary Fukunaga set to direct.
  • Paramount Players announced that Isabela Moner will be their lead for the live-action version of Dora the Explorer.
  • Live Twitter Questions
captain-america-civil-war-black-widow-scarlett-johansson

Image via Marvel

Related Content
Previous Article
'Dietland' Trailer: AMC's Satirical Series Calls for Revolution
Next Article
Ella Purnell on the Starz Series 'Sweetbitter' and Her Disastrous Audition
Tags

Latest News