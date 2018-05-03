Movie Talk: Should ‘X-Force’ Be the Priority over ‘Deadpool 3’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- Lionsgate releases a teaser trailer for Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn.
- In separate interviews with EW and Star-News Korea, Ryan Reynolds says that he doesn’t think there will be a Deadpool 3 and that Deadpool will most likely only show up in the X-Force movies.
- Variety is reporting that Marvel has met with 65 director candidates to helm their solo Black Widow movie.
- The Wrap reports that Mel Gibson is eyeing Mark Walhberg to star in the WWII drama Destroyer that Gibson is directing.
- Deadline is reporting that Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in a Leonard Bernstein biopic called The American with Cary Fukunaga set to direct.
- Paramount Players announced that Isabela Moner will be their lead for the live-action version of Dora the Explorer.
