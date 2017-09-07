Drew Goddard to Write and Direct ‘Deadpool’ Spinoff ‘X-Force’

0

Fox has found a director to tackle the next chapter in their X-universe. Drew Goddard (Marvel’s Daredevil) has been tapped to both write and direct the Deadpool spinoff X-Force. According to Deadline, the movie focuses on a Black Ops force of “down and dirty” mutant warriors, led by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Cable (the latter of whom will be introduced in the soon to come Deadpool 2, and is portrayed by Josh Brolin). X-Men regulars Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner are producing alongside Reynolds.

Goddard has long ties in genre entertainment as a screenwriter, writing for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Alias, before moving into features with Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods and World War Z. He earned an Oscar nomination last year for his smart adapted The Martian screenplay, and next, he’s set to take on Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges. Godard will write, direct and produce the mysterious pic (the story is still being kept secret) and then roll into X-Force.

Godard helped launch Netflix’s Daredevil series and was set to make his big screen debut in the Marvelverse with Sony’s The Sinister Six before the studio scrapped the project in favor of a new Spidey reboot. Now he’s finally got a superhero franchise to call his own, and as a sharp, agile genre writer with a fan’s love for the characters, he’s a fantastic pick for the material.

As for Fox, since the studio’s big Deadpool gamble paid off, they’ve continued to make bold and encouraging choices by spinning their X-Men universe in new directions without feeling beholden to the central franchise of films. That’s how we ended up with this year’s Logan, hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. Next up, the studio has Deadpool 2 from John Wick co-director David Leitch, Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Josh Boone’s New Mutants, which is being billed as a superhero horror film