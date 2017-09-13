Heroes: What Should We Expect from ‘X-Force’ and ‘Suicide Squad 2’?

Welcome to the 163nd episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett and David Griffin. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Wednesday September 13, 2017:
- X-Force & Suicide Squad 2: What should we expect?
- Top 5 Pull List
- Minor Mutations:
- Patty Jenkins is officially on Wonder Woman 2, with $9 mill and some backend!
- New Mutants director Josh Boone reveals they are wrapping principal photography!
- Daniel Dae Kim is going to be Major Ben Daimia in Hellboy, replacing Ed Skrein.
- The Punisher reveals new poster and pictures, no release date yet.
- Arrow Producer reveals why Deathstroke is back — not good for Joe Manganiello.