Movie Talk: Simon Kinberg May Helm New ‘X-Men'; Netlfix Picks Up Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 22nd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Simon Kinberg in talks to write and direct new X-Men movie
- Netflix scoops up Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman
- Hellboy 3 is officially dead
- New trailer released for King Arthur: Legends of the Sword
- Kyle Chandler to play Millie Bobby Brown’s Dad in Godzilla: King of Monsters
- The Predator cast list announced, confirmed with R rating
- Companion Movies
- Best Directing Oscar
- Twitter questions