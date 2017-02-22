Movie Talk: Simon Kinberg May Helm New ‘X-Men'; Netlfix Picks Up Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

More Collider
by      February 22, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 22nd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Simon Kinberg in talks to write and direct new X-Men movie
  • Companion Movies
  • Best Directing Oscar
  • Twitter questions
