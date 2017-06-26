New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo Finds the Cast Chillin’ with Justin Trudeau

0

There’s no doubt in my mind that if the X-Men were real, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be one of the politicians fighting the good fight for them. He’s the real-life antidote to characters like Senator Kelly. So it’s fitting then that Trudeau recently met up with the cast and crew of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Simon Kinberg‘s X-Men: Apocalypse sequel which is just rolling into production in Montreal, and in a classic Trudeau move, he somehow manages to out-glow a table full of young and beautiful actors.

Along with Kinberg and Trudeau, you’ll spy plenty of familiar faces from the cast in the new photo. For a bit there after Apocalypse it seemed like the X-verse might have to say goodbye to the lineup of leads introduced in First Class, but Dark Phoenix will reportedly reunite most of the key players, including Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), James McAvoy(Professor X), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler). The most noticeable absentee is Evan Peters‘ Quicksilver, the Apocalypse and Days of Future Past standout who has not been confirmed to return. The film is also bringing in a heavy hitter as the villain — Jessica Chastain is set to play Lilandra, the alien Empress of the Shi’ar, who comes into conflict with the X-Men when she leads the quest to imprison and execute Dark Phoenix.

See who you can spot in the behind-the-scenes image below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Dark Phoenix storyline, it centers on Jean Grey, who develops dangerously amplified telepathic powers when she comes into contact with the Phoenix, a cosmic entity that eventually takes over her personality, birthing the Dark Phoenix, and transforms Jean into a deadly force battling the X-Men. Dark Phoenix previously appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand (co-written by Kinberg), but to the chagrin of many fans, it was presented as a personality Xavier planted in Jean’s mind that emerged after she returned from the dead. Then she went full murder crazy, killed a bunch of fan favorite characters, and none of it really mattered in the timeline (what timeline?) in the end anyway. Fortunately, it sounds like Kinberg is taking a drastically different tack with the character this time around.