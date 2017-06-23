‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ to Introduce Dazzler on the Big Screen

0

When 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse was rolling out its marketing campaign, star Sophie Turner teased Marvel fans with an Easter egg that featured the musical mutant Dazzler. Around that time, Taylor Swift stirred up speculation that she might be stepping into the role when she took a photo with Turner, James McAvoy, and Simon Kinberg. (It was just a behind-the-scenes shot taken at a concert.) Clearly, nothing came of all that in Apocalypse except for a bit of record album art that never made it into the movie, but now that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is a go, it looks like it’s time to speculate all over again.

EW reports that “Dazzler will pop up but only in a small role and there is no plan at the moment to have Swift play her.” That might come as good news to fans of the Marvel mutant who can convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams (making for one hell of a concert) but bad news for folks who wanted to see Swift take on the role. Granted, there’s still a possibility she’ll step in to play the part, but there’s no further information available at the time.

Directed by Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Turner, McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Alexander Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee, with Jessica Chastain in talks to play the film’s villain, Lilandra, for a scheduled November 2, 2018 release.

For more on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, be sure to get caught up on some of our recent coverage below: