Magneto Is Looking Rough in a New Image from ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

In the history of the live-action X-Men movie franchise, Magneto has been through some shit, not limited to being a survivor of the Holocaust and having been subjugated by Apocalypse and turned into one of his Horsemen. And as a new image from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix teases, things aren’t going to get much better for Michael Fassbender‘s master of magnetism anytime soon.

Being perfectly honest, things probably aren’t going to go all that well for the rest of the X-Men considering that this film centers on the awakening of a dark entity that takes over super-psychic Jean Grey (Sophie Turner). Specifically, it’s “a solar flare [that] hits the X-Jet and the surge of energy ignites a malevolent, power-hungry new force within Jean — the Phoenix,” during the team’s mission into outer space. We’ll see how Charles (James McAvoy), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPHee), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Beast (Nicholas Hoult) deal with that situation once X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on November 2, 2018.

Check out a new batch of images from X-Men: Dark Phoenix as they appear in the latest issue of Empire magazine (via CBM):

Yeah, not great for Maggie. There’s plenty of metal around, so I’m going to go ahead and guess that the collar you see is some sort of power-dampener, similar to the ones we’ve seen this year on Fox’s X-Men TV series, The Gifted. Just who knocked Magneto out and to what purpose they’re dragging him remains to be seen, but you can bet it isn’t good.

Ah, here’s Jessica Chastain assuming control of a situation that finds Xavier out of sorts and out of his wheelchair. Chastain’s unnamed villainess plays a pivotal role in how everything plays out, but the details of that remain a mystery for the time being.

Here’s a curious picture, not only because of the often tragic romance between Jean Grey and Scott Summers/Cyclops in the comics, but because you know that this young love is going to be torn asunder in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, one way or another. Will it have shades of this heart-breaking moment from an earlier X flick?

Time will tell. Until then, be sure to get caught up with the latest on X-Men: Dark Phoenix be taking a look at our most recent write-ups below: