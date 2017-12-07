Movie Talk: ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ First Images & Plot Details Released

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday December 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri nemiroff, Mark Reilly, Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix first images and plot details released
- Patty Jenkins a runner-up for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year; Silence Breakers named Person of the Year
- Rob Marshall is Disney’s top choice to direct Live-Action The Little Mermaid
- Ryan Reynolds to star in Pokemon Movie Detective Pikachu
- New logo and tagline spotted at Comic Con Experience Brazil for Sony’s Venom
- You Were Never Really Here trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is a brutal fixer
