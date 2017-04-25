Collider Heroes: ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Gets November 2018 Release Date

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Welcome to the 106th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests John Campea and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday April 25th, 2017:

Fox announces new X-Men films

The Avengers 4 title is a spoiler?

Joss Whedon talks Batgirl

First look at Cloak & Dagger

Krypton trailer

Kingsman: The Golden Circle first trailer

Non-spoiler review for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Minor Mutations

Twitter questions