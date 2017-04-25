Collider Heroes: ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Gets November 2018 Release Date

-
Welcome to the 106th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests John Campea and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday April 25th, 2017:
- Fox announces new X-Men films
- The Avengers 4 title is a spoiler?
- Joss Whedon talks Batgirl
- First look at Cloak & Dagger
- Krypton trailer
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle first trailer
- Non-spoiler review for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Minor Mutations
- Twitter questions
- Sweaty question of the week