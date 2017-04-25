Facebook Messenger

Collider Heroes: 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Gets November 2018 Release Date

April 25, 2017

Welcome to the 106th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests John Campea and Jeremy Jahns. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday April 25th, 2017:

  • Fox announces new X-Men films
  • Minor Mutations
  • Twitter questions
  • Sweaty question of the week
x-men-apocalypse-image-jean-grey-sophie-turner

Image via 20th Century Fox

