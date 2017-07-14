‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Set Photos Reveal a New Visor for Cyclops

0

Filming is officially underway on the next X-Men movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Montreal, and our first set photos have arrived. The X-Men: Apocalypse follow-up was put together really quietly, with franchise writer/producer Simon Kinberg penning a screenplay under the radar, then pitching himself as the director. 20th Century Fox liked what they heard, and set Kinberg to make his directorial debut on the sequel after Bryan Singer returned to helm the last two franchise installments.

As the title suggests, the film will be tackling the Dark Phoenix storyline from the comics in which Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey becomes overwhelmed by her powers and transforms into a dangerous being known as the Dark Phoenix. Apocalypse certainly laid seeds for this in Turner’s introduction of the character, and Kinberg himself sorta attempted this storyline as a co-writer on X-Men: The Last Stand, which delved into Dark Phoenix territory with Famke Janssen. That film, however, was plagued with production issues as Singer left to helm Superman Returns and director Matthew Vaughn dropped out at the last minute, leaving Brett Ratner to come in and cobble together something semi-worthwhile.

So Kinberg no doubt wants to really nail the storyline this time around, and I’m curious to see how he does it. One thing we do know from these set photos is that Tye Sheridan’s Cyclops is getting an upgraded visor. I’m interested to see if Dark Phoenix takes place in the 1990s, continuing the decade time jump formula that pushed Apocalypse into the 80s after the 70s-set Days of Future Past. If it is still in the 80s, we’re gonna get a lot of Tye Sheridan doing 80s stuffs next year as he also leads Ready Player One, where he looks to be donning very similar headwear.

Check out the X-Men: Dark Phoenix set photos below (via CS). The film also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult and opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.