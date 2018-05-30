Facebook Messenger

Heroes: Potential ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Spoilers Revealed

May 30, 2018

On this 248th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Jason Inman, and Ashley Victoria Robinson discuss the following:

  • The panel discusses the plot details for X-Men: Dark Phoenix that appeared online over the last two days and if they sound correct.
  • Blumhouse and Todd McFarlane reveal on their social media that Jamie Foxx is the lead in McFarlane’s Spawn reboot.
  • Zoe Saldana referenced “Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet” during an interview a month ago and it supposedly forced Marvel to change the title to Avengers 4. The panel debates if this is actually what happened.
  • Silver & Black director Gina Prince-Blythewood offered ScreenRant an update of the film and said that they are still “pounding out the script” for the movie.
  • Swamp Thing casting calls for the characters of Abby Arcane and Alec Holland were released, referencing a The Shape of Water romance for the characters.
  • Jay Oliva, who provided storyboard art on Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, tweeted that Zack Snyder had a five-film plan for the DC Universe.
  • Twitter Questions
