Heroes: Potential ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Spoilers Revealed

On this 248th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Jason Inman, and Ashley Victoria Robinson discuss the following:
- The panel discusses the plot details for X-Men: Dark Phoenix that appeared online over the last two days and if they sound correct.
- Blumhouse and Todd McFarlane reveal on their social media that Jamie Foxx is the lead in McFarlane’s Spawn reboot.
- Zoe Saldana referenced “Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet” during an interview a month ago and it supposedly forced Marvel to change the title to Avengers 4. The panel debates if this is actually what happened.
- Silver & Black director Gina Prince-Blythewood offered ScreenRant an update of the film and said that they are still “pounding out the script” for the movie.
- The panel discusses if Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 helped ruin Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s box office?
- Per our exclusive report, Andrew Lincoln will be leaving The Walking Dead after the upcoming season and will reportedly only appear in 6 out of the season’s 9 episodes.
- Swamp Thing casting calls for the characters of Abby Arcane and Alec Holland were released, referencing a The Shape of Water romance for the characters.
- Jay Oliva, who provided storyboard art on Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, tweeted that Zack Snyder had a five-film plan for the DC Universe.
- Twitter Questions