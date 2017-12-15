Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Which Fox Marvel Properties Will Join the MCU?

December 15, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday December 15th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, Sinead DeVries discuss the following:

  • Reports swirl that the Deadpool and X-Men franchises may join the MCU in the wake of Fox’s sale to Disney.
  • James Wan says Aquaman does not have three villains
  • New Deadpool 2 art teases the “Second Coming” with Cable
  • John Wick director tackling Ed Brubaker comic Kill or Be Killed
  • Marlon Brando memoir optioned by Brian Oliver for biopic treatment
  • Mail Bag
