Movie Talk: Which Fox Marvel Properties Will Join the MCU?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday December 15th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, Sinead DeVries discuss the following:
- Reports swirl that the Deadpool and X-Men franchises may join the MCU in the wake of Fox’s sale to Disney.
- James Wan says Aquaman does not have three villains
- First poster for Ocean’s 8 assembles a new team
- New Deadpool 2 art teases the “Second Coming” with Cable
- John Wick director tackling Ed Brubaker comic Kill or Be Killed
- Marlon Brando memoir optioned by Brian Oliver for biopic treatment
- Mail Bag