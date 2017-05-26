Movie Talk: ‘New Mutants’ Will Be a Horror Film; ‘The Jetsons’ Movie Lands ‘Sausage Party’ Co-Director

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, May 26th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New Mutants to be a full fledged horror movie
- Boss Baby 2 in the works
- Sausage Party director to develop animated The Jetsons movie
- Wonder Woman IMAX posters released
- First trailer released for Wind River
- Ice Cube to star in high-tech crime thriller Before I Disappear
- Netflix acquires Michael Shannon’s Bigfoot movie titled Pottersville
- Mail Bag