Movie Talk: ‘New Mutants’ Will Be a Horror Film; ‘The Jetsons’ Movie Lands ‘Sausage Party’ Co-Director

by      May 26, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, May 26th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Netflix acquires Michael Shannon’s Bigfoot movie titled Pottersville
  • Mail Bag
new-mutants

Image via Marvel

