Movie Talk: ‘New Mutants’ Will Be a Horror Film; ‘The Jetsons’ Movie Lands ‘Sausage Party’ Co-Director

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, May 26th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New Mutants to be a full fledged horror movie

Boss Baby 2 in the works

Sausage Party director to develop animated The Jetsons movie

Wonder Woman IMAX posters released

First trailer released for Wind River

Ice Cube to star in high-tech crime thriller Before I Disappear

Netflix acquires Michael Shannon’s Bigfoot movie titled Pottersville