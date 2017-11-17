Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘X-Men’ Spin Off Starring James Franco In The Works

by      November 17, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday November 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and special guests Colton Dunn and Nichole Bloom discuss the following:

  • Matt Reeves has been meeting with actors for The Batman standalone film
  • X-Men Universe may add James Franco as Multiple Man
  • Comcast also interested in acquiring 21st Century Fox
  • First trailer released for Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson
  • First trailer released for A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
rampage-dwayne-johnson

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (November 2017)
Next Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on ‘Flashpoint’ and a Possible DCEU Reboot
Tags

Latest News