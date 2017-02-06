Rumor: ‘X-Men: Supernova’ Starts Production in June; Will Focus on Dark Phoenix

0

X-Men: Apocalypse kind of left the X-Men franchise in shambles as far as the main X-Men universe goes. While stories that are pushing outside the X-Men universe are thriving—Deadpool and likely Legion—the main X-Men characters seem at a loss. Apocalypse was supposed to hand the reigns to a new generation of characters and wrap up the First Class crew, whose contracts had become too expensive to sign for future movies. But with Apocalypse’s poor reception, we’re at a bit of a loss on how the X-Men franchise proceeds from here.

That’s why I’m a bit skeptical of a new report from My Entertainment World (via Omega Underground and Screen Rant) that claims that the next X-Men film, X-Men: Supernova, is gearing up to start filming this June. Keep in mind that there’s no confirmed director, no announced screenwriters, and no firm cast. Compare that to the announcement of Apocalypse, which came out around the same time that X-Men: Days of Future Past was released because the studio knew they had a popular hit on their hands and director Bryan Singer was eager to tell the next chapter of the story.

Here’s what My Entertainment World claims will be the plot of the next X-Men movie:

“Gathered together by Professor Charles Xavier to protect a world that fears and hates them, the X-Men had fought many battles, been on adventures that spanned galaxies, grappled enemies of limitless might, but none of this could prepare them for the most shocking struggle they would ever face. One of their own members, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, and that power has corrupted her absolutely! Now they must decide if the life of the woman they cherish is worth the existence of the entire universe!”

So it’s basically Dark Phoenix, and if Apocalypse had been a success and Fox had announced a director, writers, and cast for the sequel, I could easily believe this was the synopsis for a film that was gearing up to film in four months.

But as it stands, it looks like the X-Men universe is looking to move away from the main X-Men films. Deadpool 2 is definitely happening, there’s an X-Men TV show Matt Nix is working on for Fox, Legion could be a hit, and New Mutants seems like a better way to start fresh. We’ll see if anything comes together for Supernova.