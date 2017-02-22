Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ TV Pilot Lands Jamie Chung as a Familiar Marvel Movie Mutant

0

After recently starring as DC Comics-inspired character Valerie Vale on Fox’s Gotham, Jamie Chung now moves to the Marvel universe as the teleporting mutant Blink in Bryan Singer‘s X-Men TV pilot project. The teleporter, created back in 1994 by writer Scott Lobdell and artist Joe Madureira, recently appeared in Singer’s 2014 film, X-Men: Days of Future Past, as portrayed by Fan Bingbing, and has also popped up on both the 90s animated series and the more recent Wolverine and the X-Men cartoon.

As Variety reports, Chung is set to bring Clarice Fong (Clarice Ferguson in the comics), a.k.a. Blink, to the small screen in the untitled live-action X-Men TV pilot in a take on the character described as “sarcastic, lively and a bit of a tomboy [with a] naturally strong exuberance [that] has taken a hit after a sudden and traumatic upheaval of her life. As she adjusts to the new people and places that are suddenly “home,” she is slowly becoming herself again.” The 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel Television series “will focus on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

While Chung certainly deserves the shot at some higher-level broadcast TV work, the more interesting bit of news here is the porting over of the movie mutant Blink into the TV world, strongly supporting Marvel’s shared mutant universe in both formats. Chung joins Blair Redford (Switched at Birth) who plays the mutant “Sam, the strong-headed leader of the underground network.” Executive producers include Matt Nix, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Singer, who will direct the pilot.

