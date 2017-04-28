Bryan Singer Teases Stan Lee Cameo Set Photo from Upcoming ‘X-Men’ Series

0

Stan Lee cameos aren’t only relegated to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, nor just the big screen. Indeed, we’ve now learned via filmmaker Bryan Singer that Lee will make a cameo in the upcoming Fox X-Men TV series, which may or may not be titled The Gifted. The show is very different from that other recent X-Men TV show, FX’s Legion. That series hailed from Fargo creator Noah Hawley and, as is FX’s way, Hawley was basically allowed to do whatever he wanted, including creating a show that doesn’t really have to adhere to any of the previous X-Men cinematic mythology.

This new series, however, sounds more traditional. Burn Notice creator Matt Nix serves as showrunner, and it revolves around two ordinary parents who are forced to go on the run after discovering their children possess the mutant X-gene. They subsequently link up with an underground group of mutants fighting for freedom against persecution.

Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Dollhouse, The Cabin in the Woods) play the leads, while the supporting cast includes Natalie Alyn Lind, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Joseph Morgan, Coby Bell, Blair Redford, and Sean Teale. We know the series will include famous mutant personalities like Blink, Polaris, and Thunderbird, which sets it apart from Legion which largely made up many of its mutants. The show is also looking pretty likely for a series pickup.

Singer himself directed the pilot after helming the last two X-Men movies X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. He’s no stranger to TV having helmed the pilots for House, M.D. and Battle Creek, and in the below photo Singer reveals Stan Lee’s cameo that was shot during production in Dallas, Texas.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of tone this show strikes, and if viewers tune in. Superhero TV has been hit or miss—the CW shows have built up significant fanbases, but ABC’s stabs at Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter have been met with low ratings and lackluster critical reception—Agent Carter was cancelled after two seasons. But Fox may find the recipe for success here with The Gifted, and if the show is picked up we’ll find out sometime during the 2017-18 TV season.

For now, check out Singer’s photo below.