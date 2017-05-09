Watch the First Teaser for Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ TV Series, Officially Titled ‘The Gifted’

0

It’s official, FOX is getting in the Marvel business. The network has made their first new series order of the season, picking up the highly-anticipated X-Men spin-off series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and regular X-Men director Bryan Singer. The previously untitled series, which does not have an official episode count yet, will be called The Gifted and advance of a full trailer debut scheduled for Monday, May 15, the network has debuted a brief teaser.

The pilot episode is written by Nix and helmed by Singer, and stars Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest) as “a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

The series also stars Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White. Watch the first teaser trailer below, and check back on Monday for the full-length trailer debut.

The announcement comes on the heels of the success of Legion, the X-Men series that earned heaps of critical acclaim for FOX’s sister network FX earlier this year. However, while Legion was intentionally designed to stand apart from the cinematic X-Men universe, Nix and Singer have envisioned The Gifted as a companion series to the films that will allow for character crossover. While details are fairly limited, we do know that Jaime Chung will play the role of Blink, a mutant who recently appeared in Singer’s X-Men: Days of Future Past as portrayed by Fan Bing Bing.

When we caught up with Nix at the TCAs this January, the series creator said that fans of the X-Men films and comic books “would not be disoriented as to where this fits in the mythology,” noting that the continuity of the films themselves have left a lot of wiggle room. He added, “If you like that world and the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it, it definitely exists in the same general universe.”

The Gifted will premiere on Fox in the 2017-2018 season.