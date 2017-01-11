‘XX’ Trailer Reveals Horror Anthology from All-Female Director Lineup

0

Ahead of the film’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Magnet Releasing has unveiled the first trailer for the horror anthology XX. The project boasts four dark horror tales written and directed by women, with a stellar lineup of filmmakers both established and up-and-coming. Annie Clark, better known by her stage name of St. Vincent, makes her debut with The Birthday Party; Karyn Kusama, the filmmaker behind last year’s cult hit The Invitation and Girlfight directs the segment Her Only Living Son; Roxanne Benjamin of Southbound fame helms Don’t Fall; and The Captured Bird director Jovanka Vuckovic brings to life The Box.

This trailer previews all four segments, and they look delightfully diverse. Clark’s segment is colorful yet ominous, while Kusama goes for something much more viscerally terrifying with creepy imagery. The Box is terrifying based on the premise alone, and Don’t Fall looks to be something of a creature feature.

I love the idea of bringing together four talented women filmmakers to craft a horror anthology, and I can’t wait to see what the finished product looks like at Sundance next week. Check out the trailer for XX below, which stars Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool, and Christina Kirk. XX will be released in select theaters and on VOD on February 17th.