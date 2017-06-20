‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Sequel ‘xXx4’ in the Works

0

After Vin Diesel returned for the third installment of the xXx franchise as Xander Cage, which went on to make nearly $350 million at the worldwide box office, it now looks like Triple X will ride again. It’s not yet officially confirmed that Diesel will be back as Xander Cage, but that’s looking likely since not only did xXx: Return of Xander Cage set the extreme sports action-star back on his proper path, but the new production outfit The H Collective includes xXx4 in their upcoming film slate, as well.

As THR reports, veteran producers Joe Roth, whose Revolution Studios produced the original xXx back in 2002, and Jeff Kirschenbaum, Sid Ganis and Mark Johnson have formed The H Collective, a production/distribution company with Chinese backing that is aiming to churn out four feature film projects a year for the next four years. This, of course, includes xXx4, but no other details are available at the moment. All we know is that it looks like Xander Cage will return to watch the watchers and protect liberty once more.

Other possible projects from The H Collective are as follows:

Three Sisters – An action-comedy starring xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Ruby Rose , to be directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Derek Haas , reteaming the Wanted director/writer duo.

– An action-comedy starring co-star , to be directed by and written by , reteaming the director/writer duo. A Children’s Song – This story follows two students who are competing for a music scholarship, only to discover that their original compositions are based on the same family song. This discovery leads them to uncover the melody’s true origin.

– This story follows two students who are competing for a music scholarship, only to discover that their original compositions are based on the same family song. This discovery leads them to uncover the melody’s true origin. Raven Road – Brian Anderson ‘s horror-mystery script sees a group of teens attempting to solve the mystery of their friend’s death along a deserted stretch of road made infamous by an urban legend.

– ‘s horror-mystery script sees a group of teens attempting to solve the mystery of their friend’s death along a deserted stretch of road made infamous by an urban legend. White House Chef – Follow along with a Chinese chef who must save the First Family when a terrorist plots to attack the State Dinner.

– Follow along with a Chinese chef who must save the First Family when a terrorist plots to attack the State Dinner. The Parts You Lose - Aaron Paul stars in this tale of a friendship that develops between a wounded man and the young, deaf boy who nurses him back to health after rescuing him from a snowdrift.

The H Collective has also secured North American rights to Beijing Culture’s Wolf Warrior 2, the sequel to 2015’s hit film Wolf Warrior; Hanson and the Beast; and A Better Tomorrow 4.