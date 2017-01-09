L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX 3D Screening of ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’

0

With the holidays over it’s time to kick off 2017 with our first event of the year and it’s going to be a free IMAX 3D screening of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage followed by a Q&A with director D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, The Salton Sea). The screening will take place on January 17th at 7pm in the L.A. area which is a few days before the film is in theaters.

The third outing has a much, much bigger and more sturdy cast than either of the previous volumes. Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, and Game of Thrones‘ Rory McCann are featured heavily in the film and all these performers have a lot more presence than the supporting players in xXx and State of the Union. From the trailers, the film looks like a fun ride.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX 3D screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “xXx: Return of Xander Cage IMAX screening”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday the 13th around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes later that day with specific info about the screening.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage opens in theaters on January 20th. A huge thank you to Paramount and IMAX for letting us show the film before release.

Finally, over the past month I’ve been working behind-the-scenes with IMAX on a number of other screenings and this is just the start of some really cool stuff happening in 2017. I can’t wait to share what else we have coming up.

Here’s the official synopsis for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage: