New ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ TV Spot Unveils Ice Cube’s Role in the Sequel

If you’ve seen any of the trailers for xXx: Return of Xander Cage, you’ll now that it looks…well, ridiculous. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it comes to action films. Something like Shoot’Em Up, to me, is so astronomically better – for being upfront about its lunacy and mission of fun – than the usual self-serious, machismo-laden nonsense that cynically makes allusions to serious matters while primarily delivering not-so-exhilarating set pieces, bad jokes, and gunfire ad nauseum.

Still, xXx: Return of Xander Cage also has the vague look of a vanity project as well, which is an issue with almost every Vin Diesel movie on record other than Pitch Black and movies where he does voice work, such as The Iron Giant and Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s not alone, however, with Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, and a plethora of other performers playing supporting roles in the sequel. And on top of that list of performers we can now add Ice Cube, who is the secret star of the latest TV spot for the film, which you can take a look at below.

As far as the big studios go, there are few action movie sequels that are as bad as xXx: State of the Union, in which Cube starred as Darius Stone, the replacement for Diesel’s Xander. It’s cheap, cheesy, devoid of humor, and, worst of all, a total bore, but seeing as most action franchises are looking for nostalgia-trip casting these days, Cube’s appearance does make sense to a degree. That being said, highlighting his role in the movie this close to release – the film hits theaters in a week – has the feeling of a last-ditch attempt to get butts in seats for the opening weekend.

Here’s the latest TV spot for xXx: Return of Xander Cage:

Here’s the official synopsis for xXx: Return of Xander Cage: