‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Clip: Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen Go Off-Road

Ben Mendelsohn has lined up roles in Otto Bathurst’s Robin Hood and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, while Forest Whitaker will appear in Marvel’s Black Panther, Riz Ahmed can be seen now in Netflix’s The O.A., and Mads Mikkelsen was spotted in footage from the PS4 video game Death Stranding. Now, Donnie Yen is preparing for his post-Rogue One gig in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. By the looks of the latest clip, it’ll be a crazy ride.
Star Vin Diesel previously teased the off-the-rails stunts and vehicular chases that’ll be seen in the film, and this footage is proof. Yen plays Xiang, who’s fleeing on a motorcycle while Diesel’s Xander is in pursuit. When it seems like he’s caught up, Xiang propels into the water as his bike mechanically adapts to its new track. But that won’t stop Xander.
Watch the clip below:
D.J. Caruso directs the film, which is the third chapter in the xXx saga. Return of Xander Cage also features Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Rory McCann, and Samuel L. Jackson.
The film will be released on January 20th, but you can see much more of the insane action in the trailers. Here’s the official synopsis.
The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx:RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.