‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Clip: Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen Go Off-Road

Ben Mendelsohn has lined up roles in Otto Bathurst’s Robin Hood and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, while Forest Whitaker will appear in Marvel’s Black Panther, Riz Ahmed can be seen now in Netflix’s The O.A., and Mads Mikkelsen was spotted in footage from the PS4 video game Death Stranding. Now, Donnie Yen is preparing for his post-Rogue One gig in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. By the looks of the latest clip, it’ll be a crazy ride.

Star Vin Diesel previously teased the off-the-rails stunts and vehicular chases that’ll be seen in the film, and this footage is proof. Yen plays Xiang, who’s fleeing on a motorcycle while Diesel’s Xander is in pursuit. When it seems like he’s caught up, Xiang propels into the water as his bike mechanically adapts to its new track. But that won’t stop Xander.

Watch the clip below:

D.J. Caruso directs the film, which is the third chapter in the xXx saga. Return of Xander Cage also features Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Rory McCann, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film will be released on January 20th, but you can see much more of the insane action in the trailers. Here’s the official synopsis.