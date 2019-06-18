FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Series ‘Y’ Gets a New Showrunner in Eliza Clark

0

There’s some progress on that long-in-development Y: The Last Man series adaptation: Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom) has joined the creative team on the upcoming FX drama series as Writer, Showrunner and Executive Producer. The announcement was made today by Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

Clark has written for TNT’s Animal Kingdom where she is an Executive Producer, AMC’s The Killing, AMC’s Rubicon and CBS’ Extant. Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and comic author/creator Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyoncé: Formation) directs the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions and is expected to premiere in 2020.

Diane Lane stars in Y, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, and Juliana Canfield with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Grad had the following to say about the new hire:

“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story. We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina.”

Jacobson added:

“We were chasing Eliza Clark as a writer long before we knew that she shared our obsession with Y: The Last Man. Eli’s singular voice and insight into the world and themes of Y make her uniquely suited to bring this story to life.”

And here’s how Clark responded:

“A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen. It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.”

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10. Here’s the official synopsis: