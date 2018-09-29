Yara Shahidi on ‘Smallfoot’ and Her Love of Podcasts

0

-

With Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group’s new animated adventure-comedy, Smallfoot, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Yara Shahidi to talk about the film. Directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Annie Award-winning director of Over the Hedge and Annie-nominee for the screenplays for Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach), Smallfoot stars Channing Tatum as a yeti that sends his hidden village in the mountains into an uproar when he announces that the legend of the smallfoot (aka humans) is true. The film also features the voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Ely Henry and Jimmy Tatro. If you’re a fan of animated movies, or just a parent looking to take your kid to the movies, I absolutely recommend Smallfoot. I had a really good time watching it and all the kids in my theater loved it. Watch the trailer here.

During my time with Yara Shahidi, she talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, if anything changed with her character, and she played “Get to Know Your Smallfoot Cast Member” which includes questions like what TV show she’d like to guest spot on, what TV show has she watched all the way through more than once, what she collects, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Yara Shahidi:

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Smallfoot?

Did anything change with her character during the making of the film?

What TV show would she like to guest star on?

Does she have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

Does she collect anything?

What TV show has she watched all the way through more than once?

How she loves podcasts.

Here’s the official synopsis for Smallfoot: