‘Yardie’ Trailer: Idris Elba’s Directorial Debut Wades into the Gangster Genre

Studiocanal UK has released the Yardie trailer. Directed by Idris Elba, the movie follows a young Jamacian man in 1970s Kingston who witnesses the murder of his older brother but still gets drawn into a life of crime that sends him to 1980s Hackney, England where he must wrestle with breaking free of his past or confronting the man responsible for his brother’s death.

The trailer makes the film looks surprisingly solid, and a confident debut for Elba behind the camera. Although it seems to be leaning heavily on tropes of the gangster genre, the setting and the characters give it a fresh spin, and I’ll be looking forward to checking this one out.

Check out the Yardie trailer below. The film opens later this year and stars Aml Ameen, Everaldo Creary, Sheldon Shepherd, Shantol Jackson, and Stephen Graham.

Here’s the official synopsis for Yardie: