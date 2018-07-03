‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham and Danny Huston on Taylor Sheridan’s New Series

0

With the ten-part series Yellowstone now airing on the Paramount Network (formerly SpikeTV) on Wednesday nights, I recently sat down with actors Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham and Danny Huston to talk about making Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan’s (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) first TV series. If you aren’t familiar with the show, the series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation along its borders, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone also stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Dave Annable, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.

During the interview, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham and Danny Huston talked about how the series doesn’t show people and situations in the limelight, what they like about Sheridan’s writing, what would surprise people about the making of the series, how much they knew about the arc of the season going in, if they can leave the character they’re playing on set or if some of it comes home with them, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what they talked about.

Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham and Danny Huston: