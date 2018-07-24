Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Yellowstone’ Gets an Early Season 2 Renewal

by      July 24, 2018

0

yellowstone-image-slice

In news that should come as no surprise to anyone keeping an eye on the TV ratings game, Paramount Network has given an early Season 2 renewal to Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s hit series stars Kevin Costner and debuted to a record-setting premiere that landed 5.3 million viewers. Since then, the series has stayed strong, ranking as the second-most-watched series on cable after The Walking Dead.

Per Deadline, Production is slated to kick off on a ten-episode second season shortly, and will be filmed entirely on location in Utah and Montana. The renewal news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs on Wednesday, August 22.

yellowstone-kevin-costner-(6)

Image via Paramount Network

The series follows Costner as Josh Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and has to battle to keep hold of his land after constant border disputes with land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. It’s a complicated moral setup — it’s easy to root for the Duttons but hard to get mad at the existence of Yellowstone park, and the Native American rights are even stickier.

Created by Wind River and Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone also stars Wes BentleyKelly ReillyLuke GrimesCole HauserKelsey AsbilleDave AnnableDanny HustonGil BirminghamJosh LucasJefferson WhiteGretchen MolJill HennesseyPatrick St. EspritIan BohenHeather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.

For more on Yellowstone, be sure to read Allison’s Season 1 review check out our interviews with Sheridan and the cast:

Related Content
Previous Article
The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 153 – The Quietest Comic-Con
Next Article
Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda Team for FX’s ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Miniseries
Tags

Latest News