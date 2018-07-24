‘Yellowstone’ Gets an Early Season 2 Renewal

0

In news that should come as no surprise to anyone keeping an eye on the TV ratings game, Paramount Network has given an early Season 2 renewal to Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s hit series stars Kevin Costner and debuted to a record-setting premiere that landed 5.3 million viewers. Since then, the series has stayed strong, ranking as the second-most-watched series on cable after The Walking Dead.

Per Deadline, Production is slated to kick off on a ten-episode second season shortly, and will be filmed entirely on location in Utah and Montana. The renewal news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs on Wednesday, August 22.

The series follows Costner as Josh Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and has to battle to keep hold of his land after constant border disputes with land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. It’s a complicated moral setup — it’s easy to root for the Duttons but hard to get mad at the existence of Yellowstone park, and the Native American rights are even stickier.

Created by Wind River and Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone also stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.

