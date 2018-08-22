Exclusive: Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Composer Brian Tyler Record the Theme

0

It’s been a big week for composer Brian Tyler. First, Crazy Rich Asians was a massive hit, showcasing one of his most dynamic scores to date. And now the season finale of the Paramount Network TV series Yellowstone is upon us, which boasts yet another great but entirely different score from Tyler.

In anticipation of the season finale tonight, we at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look at Tyler recording the Yellowstone theme. It’s haunting and epic at the same time, and while there’s certainly a Western tinge to it, this score is very much its own beast.

Tyler’s credits range from Iron Man 3 to Furious 7 to Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he’s really stretching with some of his best work on Yellowstone and in Crazy Rich Asians, the latter of which carries a classic Hollywood, big band vibe. The composer had this to say about his collaboration with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan:

“It has been incredible working with amazing director Taylor Sheridan on this project. His artistic vision encouraged an unbounded approach to composition. The visual canvas and thematic narrative of Yellowstone inspired me to create music that is intimate, tragic, and impressionistic in ways I have never before thought possible. I worked with so many phenomenal musicians from around the world ranging from the London Philharmonia Orchestra to superb soloists on viola, cello, and fiddle to capture the human soul behind the story. I strove for composing music that would support the complexity of the story and its characters. The tone of the music needed to reflect melancholy, joy, regret, intensity, revenge, love, tragedy, and beauty all at the same time. The music echoes tones throughout by use of thematic melody that feels it is at the heart of an epic yet intimate saga, while at times creating atmosphere that pushes the boundary of where music and sound converge. Taylor created a magnificent world and music was a central part of his overall vision to give Yellowstone a unique identity. It was a true challenge, and one that I am eternally grateful to be a part of.”

You can watch Tyler recording the Yellowstone theme below, intercut with footage from the series. The show has already been renewed for a second season and stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Gil Birmingham. The soundtrack album for Yellowstone was released by Sony Music on August 17th.

The Season 1 finale of Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount Network at 10pm ET/PT.