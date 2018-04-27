‘Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Fights to Keep His Land in New Trailer

In the Paramount Network’s (formerly SpikeTV) new series Yellowstone, Kevin Costner plays Josh Dutton, who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The battle to keep that land as his is a morally complicated one. It’s easy to villainize the land developers, but it’s not as easy to get mad at America’s first national park, Yellowstone itself. And then there’s an extremely complicated issue regarding the Native American reservation along its borders. Yellowstone looks like, in many ways, a solid Western, but it also appears steeped in family drama. I’ll watch for the landscapes alone, but also don’t think for one second I’m not here for any and all the trashy family squabbles, too.
Check out the official trailer below; the series also stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.
Yellowstone premieres Wednesday, June 20th on the Paramount Network; here’s the full synopsis below:
Starring world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, who serves in the lead role, “Yellowstone” is written and directed by critically-acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario). “Yellowstone” stars Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations. Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of America seen through the eyes of a family that represents both.