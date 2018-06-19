‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Dave Annable on Taylor Sheridan’s New Series

0

With the ten-part series Yellowstone premiering on Wednesday, June 20th on the Paramount Network (formerly SpikeTV), I recently sat down with Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Dave Annable to talk about making Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan’s (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) first TV series. If you aren’t familiar with the show, the series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation along its borders, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone also stars Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.

During the interview, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Dave Annable talked about how they got involved in the series, how the series doesn’t show people and situations in the limelight, what they like about Sheridan’s writing and the way he likes to direct, what would surprise people about the making of the series, how much they knew about the arc of the season going in, if they can leave the character they’re playing on set or if some of it comes home with them, and more.

