The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 207 – ‘Yesterday’ and Danny Boyle

July 2, 2019

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Yesterday and the film of director Danny Boyle. We discuss why Yesterday falls short both in terms of a love story and employing the music of The Beatles, the lack of Boyle’s stamp on the movie, his varied filmography, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Toy Story 4“); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

