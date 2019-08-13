‘Yesterday’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed

0

You’ll be able to own or rent director Danny Boyle’s original musical Yesterday next month. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment revealed today that Yesterday will be released on Digital HD on September 10th, followed by the film’s release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 24th.

Beyond the simple release dates, however, the Yesterday bonus features have also been revealed, and they’re extensive. The film’s home video release will include an alternate opening, an alternate ending, and a whopping 12 deleted scenes that offer a look at footage that was left on the cutting room floor. Additionally, for the musically inclined, the bonus features include live performances of star Himesh Patel playing “Yesterday”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, and “Let It Be” at Abbey Road Studios, as well as featurettes focused on Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon, and the relationship between Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis. As if that wasn’t enough, the home video release also includes an audio commentary track from Boyle and Curtis.

Check out the full list of Yesterday bonus features below, along with the box art.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTrA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL