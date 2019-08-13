‘Yesterday’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed

You’ll be able to own or rent director Danny Boyle’s original musical Yesterday next month. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment revealed today that Yesterday will be released on Digital HD on September 10th, followed by the film’s release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 24th.
Beyond the simple release dates, however, the Yesterday bonus features have also been revealed, and they’re extensive. The film’s home video release will include an alternate opening, an alternate ending, and a whopping 12 deleted scenes that offer a look at footage that was left on the cutting room floor. Additionally, for the musically inclined, the bonus features include live performances of star Himesh Patel playing “Yesterday”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, and “Let It Be” at Abbey Road Studios, as well as featurettes focused on Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon, and the relationship between Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis. As if that wasn’t enough, the home video release also includes an audio commentary track from Boyle and Curtis.
Check out the full list of Yesterday bonus features below, along with the box art.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTrA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL
- Alternate Opening*
- Alternate Ending
- Deleted Scenes
- Corden & Roxanne – Includes deleted performance by Himesh Patel of “Something”
- Late for School
- Nutters Italian Ice Cream
- Sortisimus
- Moscow Audience
- Alexa
- A Gonk
- W Hotel
- Jack Calls Ellie
- Hilary in the Mirror
- Nick and Carol
- Hazel’s Selfie
- Gag Reel*
- Live at Abbey Road Studios– Watch Himesh Patel perform “Yesterday”, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, and “Let it Be” at Abbey Road Studios.
- “Yesterday”
- “I Want To Hold Your Hand”
- “Let it Be”
- Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen*– Acting in his first major role, Ed Sheeran reflects on his experiences making the movie.
- Agent of Comedy: Kate McKinnon*– Kate McKinnon shares how eager she was to play the role of “Debra Hammer” while the cast and crew reflect on the fun and energy that the queen of improvisational comedy brought to the set.
- A Talented Duo* – Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle, two of the most successful British filmmakers, team up for the first time.
- Playing for Real*– The re-interpreting of the Beatles songs was a huge undertaking for newcomer Himesh Patel. Learn how he spent months learning to play the songs perfectly as the production decided to take the more challenging route of recording the musical numbers live on set.
- Soul Mates* – Beyond the music and the laughs, the film is, of course, a love story. This piece looks at the relationship between Jack & Ellie and the actors playing them.
- A Conversation with Richard & Ed*– Long-term friends Richard Curtis and Ed Sheeran have a funny and informal chat about the making of YESTERDAY.
- Feature Commentary with Director Danny Boyle and Writer/Producer Richard Curtis