‘Yesterday’: Lily James and Himesh Patel on Richard Curtis and Feel Good Movies

With Danny Boyle’s new movie Yesterday opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to talk with Lily James and Himesh Patel about the film in Liverpool (the real home town of The Beatles). Written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually), the film follows Jack Malik (Patel), a struggling singer-songwriter who, after a bus accident during a global blackout, awakens in a world where he’s the only person who remembers the songs of The Beatles. By performing some of the greatest music ever written, Jack is capitulated to fame, but at the risk of losing his Ellie (James), his closest friend. For more on the film, watch the Yesterday trailer here.

During the interview, Himesh Patel & Lily James talked about getting to work with Richard Curtis and how he’s made a number of feel good movies, what was going through their minds the night before their first meeting for the project, which scene they thought would be a real challenge before filming began, and a lot more.

Himesh Patel & Lily James:

What did Lily James pay to be in the movie?

What was going through their minds the night before their first meeting for the project?

How Richard Curtis makes feel good movies.

What scene did they think would be a real challenge before filming began?

