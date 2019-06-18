‘Yesterday’: Lily James and Himesh Patel on Richard Curtis and Feel Good Movies

–
With Danny Boyle’s new movie Yesterday opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to talk with Lily James and Himesh Patel about the film in Liverpool (the real home town of The Beatles). Written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually), the film follows Jack Malik (Patel), a struggling singer-songwriter who, after a bus accident during a global blackout, awakens in a world where he’s the only person who remembers the songs of The Beatles. By performing some of the greatest music ever written, Jack is capitulated to fame, but at the risk of losing his Ellie (James), his closest friend. For more on the film, watch the Yesterday trailer here.
During the interview, Himesh Patel & Lily James talked about getting to work with Richard Curtis and how he’s made a number of feel good movies, what was going through their minds the night before their first meeting for the project, which scene they thought would be a real challenge before filming began, and a lot more.
Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.
Himesh Patel & Lily James:
- What did Lily James pay to be in the movie?
- What was going through their minds the night before their first meeting for the project?
- How Richard Curtis makes feel good movies.
- What scene did they think would be a real challenge before filming began?
Here’s the official synopsis for Yesterday:
Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life.
Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC’s Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.