Danny Boyle & Richard Curtis on ‘Yesterday’ and What Kept Them Making Movies in the UK

With Yesterday opening in theaters on June 28th, I recently got to talk with director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis about the film in Liverpool (the real home town of The Beatles). As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film follows Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a struggling singer-songwriter who, after a bus accident during a global blackout, awakens in a world where he’s the only person who remembers the songs of The Beatles. By performing some of the greatest music ever written, Jack is capitulated to fame, but at the risk of losing his Ellie (Lily James), his closest friend.

During the interview, Danny Boyle & Richard Curtis talked about if it was a challenge to get the rights to The Beatles music, what they learned about the film when they started editing, how the film needed to be delicate with the emotional story, how the first cut compared to the finished film, what compelled the two of them to continue making movies in the United Kingdom after finding success in the early 90s, and how the Blu-ray could have twenty-five minutes of deleted scenes. In addition, Richard Curtis talks about his five-hour-and-fifteen-minute first cut of Pirate Radio and how it was his favorite version of the film.

Danny Boyle & Richard Curtis:

After having success in the early 90s, what compelled them to stay in the United Kingdom and not move to Hollywood?

At what point in the process did they know they could get the rights to The Beatles music?

What did they learn when they started editing the film that they weren’t expecting?

Richard Curtis talks about needing to be delicate with the emotional story.

How long was the first cut compared to the finished film?

Richard talks about how his first cut of Pirate Radio was five hours and fifteen minutes and he thinks it was the best version of the film saying it “was like a very long documentary.”

