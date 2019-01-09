Nintendo Reveals Release Dates for New ‘Yoshi’ and ‘Kirby’ Titles for the Switch, 3DS

0

Nintendo is bringing a pair of classic characters into the new year with not one but two March releases. For the Nintendo Switch, fans will get to enjoy Yoshi’s Crafted World, a new adventure game that will feature the title character in its own game on the new console for the first time. But even sooner than that, fans will literally be able to get their hands on Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, coming to the Nintendo 3DS systems.

Business Wire had the inside track on this pair of Nintendo games coming this March, along with their confirmed release dates. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will arrive first on March 8th, followed by Yoshi’s Crafted World on March 29th.

Yoshi’s Crafted World:

In the game, you play as an adorable Yoshi exploring a big world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups, journeying through each themed stage to solve puzzles and find hidden treasures. On the flip side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and the challenge to find Poochy-Pups that are hiding around the course. You can even join up with a friend to play through the game in two-player co-op. As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items! It all started when Kamek and Baby Bowser set out to steal a gem-set stone. Legend has it that this fabled artifact can grant the bearer their wildest dreams! But when the artifact’s gems are sent flying, it falls upon Yoshi and friends to find them. Luckily, saving the day can be cooperative and challenging. Pass a Joy-Con™ controller to a friend to team up as fellow Yoshis. Also, Mellow mode gives Yoshi wings for a breezier experience, which may come in handy! Finding all the flowers, coins, and Poochy Pups is no small feat! For extra protection, suit up in one of the handicraft costumes you can unlock in-game! Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side! Overcome varied enemies and obstacles, like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole as you seek out hidden collectables Pass a Joy-Con™ controller to a friend for 2-player cooperative exploration Clad Yoshi in collectable, protective, handicraft costumes as he makes his way through each stage

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: