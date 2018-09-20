Exclusive ‘You Can Choose Your Family’ Clip Has Jim Gaffigan Mixing Up His Families

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming film, You Can Choose Your Family. The film is set in 1992 and follows Phillip, a young man who dreams to leave his small town for New York City, but his father Frank (Jim Gaffigan) forbids it. Then the young man discovers that his father has been living a double-life and has another family in a different town. Rather than wallow in his father’s deceit, Phillip decides to take matters into his own hands.
This clip has Frank being confronted by Phillip, and Frank struggling to get his sibling adjectives correct. Judging by the clip, it looks like the movie is in the realm of dramedy, taking on heavy issues (the betrayal of a father who has a secret family) and using a bit of comedic license. It’s cool to see Gaffigan take on both drama and comedy (although he’s primarily known for comedy, he was great in this year’s drama, Chappaquiddick), and I’m eager to see what he can do with this movie.
Check out the You Can Choose Your Family clip below. The film will have its West Coast premiere on September 26th, and it also stars Logan Miller, Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, and Danielle Campbell.
Here’s the official synopsis for You Can Choose Your Family:
It’s 1992, the year Grunge music becomes mainstream hitting middle American teenagers directly in their angst. Phillip longs to leave his small town for music school in The Big Apple. His dreams are dashed when his overbearing father, Frank, played by Jim Gaffigan, forbids it. In retaliation to his father’s dictatorial parenting, he sneaks away for a wild spring break. However, when he crosses state lines he instead finds a charming lake community where he spots his father with another woman. Turns out, his father lives in this town and has an entire other family. With this new heartbreaking information Philip realizes he can wallow in his father’s deceit or take matters into his own hands.