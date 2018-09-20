Exclusive ‘You Can Choose Your Family’ Clip Has Jim Gaffigan Mixing Up His Families

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming film, You Can Choose Your Family. The film is set in 1992 and follows Phillip, a young man who dreams to leave his small town for New York City, but his father Frank (Jim Gaffigan) forbids it. Then the young man discovers that his father has been living a double-life and has another family in a different town. Rather than wallow in his father’s deceit, Phillip decides to take matters into his own hands.

This clip has Frank being confronted by Phillip, and Frank struggling to get his sibling adjectives correct. Judging by the clip, it looks like the movie is in the realm of dramedy, taking on heavy issues (the betrayal of a father who has a secret family) and using a bit of comedic license. It’s cool to see Gaffigan take on both drama and comedy (although he’s primarily known for comedy, he was great in this year’s drama, Chappaquiddick), and I’m eager to see what he can do with this movie.

Check out the You Can Choose Your Family clip below. The film will have its West Coast premiere on September 26th, and it also stars Logan Miller, Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, and Danielle Campbell.

Here’s the official synopsis for You Can Choose Your Family: