Enter to Win a Unique Print from ‘You Were Never Really Here’

0

You Were Never Really Here is one of the best movies of the year, and I’m so excited that more people can actually check it out now that it’s available on Amazon Prime Video. For those who are unfamiliar with the film, the story follows Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), a man with a unique set of skills who’s tasked with rescuing a young woman, but stumbles upon a disturbing conspiracy with profound and violent consequences. It’s not an easy movie to describe, but it’s not an easy movie to forget either as it will sear itself into your brain with Phoenix’s incredible performance and the way director Lynne Ramsay bends the thriller genre to her will.

I’m pleased to announce that we’re giving away a limited edition print from the film’s promotion campaign to one lucky reader. The print measures 23”x45” so it’s gonna take up some space on your wall, but it’s an immaculately lensed picture, so it’s going to look good even if the image itself is a tad disturbing.

That being said, this is kind of a great conversation piece, especially if you’re a fan of the movie. To enter to win the print, send an email to thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to Win the YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Giveaway”. We will pick a winner on November 6th.

Check out the print below.

Here’s the official synopsis for You Were Never Really Here: