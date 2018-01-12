‘You Were Never Really Here’: New Trailer Has Joaquin Phoenix Kicking Ass and Taking Names

0

Film4 has released a UK trailer for Lynne Ramsay’s thriller You Were Never Really Here. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a traumatized veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living. But on his latest job, conspiracy swirls and he finds himself going down a dark path to bring a young girl home safely. Along the way, it looks he beats many people to death with a hammer.

Although the shorthand for this looks like “Joaquin Phoenix does Taken,” you can see from Lynne Ramsay’s direction that this is a far cry from your standard Liam Neeson thriller. It’s been far too long since we’ve seen a Ramsay movie (We Need to Talk about Kevin is haunting, and I hope one day we get the full story on what went down on Jane Got a Gun), so I’m eager to see how this one turns out. The film has the backing of Amazon Studios in the U.S., and they’ve done pretty well by their acquisitions, so here’s hoping Ramsay’s latest gets the attention deserves, especially after earning Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Screenplay for Ramsay at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Check out the You Were Never Really Here trailer below. Based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Ames, the film also stars Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen, and Alessandro Nivola. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 6th. Since the film is being released by Amazon, it will probably end up on Prime sometime before the end of the year.

Here’s the official logline for You Were Never Really Here: