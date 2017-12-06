‘You Were Never Really Here’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Is a Brutal Fixer

0

Amazon Studios has released the new official trailer for the critically acclaimed thriller You Were Never Really Here. Written and directed by We Need to Talk About Kevin filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a traumatized veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living. But on his latest job, conspiracy swirls and he finds himself going down a dark path to bring a young girl home safely.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it picked up the Best Actor prize for Phoenix and Best Screenplay for Ramsay, but for whatever reason Amazon decided to release the film next spring instead of in the midst of this year’s awards season corridor. Regardless, I’ve been looking forward to this one for a very long time and it looks terrific. Ramsay was famously gearing up to direct Jane Got a Gun but left that production the day that shooting was to begin, so it’s been a long, hard wait for her Kevin follow-up.

Check out the You Were Never Really Here trailer below. Based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Ames, the film also stars Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen, and Alessandro Nivola. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 6, 2018.