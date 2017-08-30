‘You Were Never Really Here’ Trailer Has Joaquin Phoenix Hammering People to Death

0

An international trailer for Lynne Ramsay’s thriller You Were Never Really Here (titled A Beautiful Day in France) has gone online. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joe, an ex-soldier, ex-FBI agent who is tasked with rescuing a politician’s teenage daughter from a brothel. Things get bloody from there.

Gregory Ellwood saw the film at Cannes (where it picked up Best Actor for Phoenix and tied for Best Screenplay with The Killing of a Sacred Deer), and in his review said:

In regards to his character’s profession, Phoenix’s passionate performance instills a real world legitimacy in Joe, even if the events seem hard to believe. He’s stealthy, but brutal, prefering a hammer over a gun as a weapon of choice. That fact in particular often makes Ramsay’s action sequences feel like a companion piece to Netflix and Marvel Studios’ Daredevil series or Christopher Nolan’s quietly effective Batman Begins. He certainly isn’t a superhero, but Joe handles his business as though he’s about to be one in these action sequences.

This trailer definitely highlights the hammers, and I’m eager to see how Ramsay takes on what could be, in the hands of a lesser filmmaker, something along the lines of a Taken knock-off.

Check out the trailer below via The Playlist. The film opens overseas in November, but Amazon, which will distribute the film domestically, has yet to announce a U.S. release date.



EXCLU – Découvrez la bande annonce de A… by franceinter

Here’s the quick synopsis for You Were Never Really Here: