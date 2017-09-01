Heroes: Are We Getting a ‘Young Batman’ Trilogy?

0

Welcome to the 154th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We answer all your questions about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Thursday August 31, 2017.

Are we getting a Young Batman trilogy?

Do you think the Joker and Harley Quinn movie will be in the style of Natural Born Killers?

Could a DC live action TV show about The Question work? Maybe in a similar vein to Amazon’s The Tick?

If the Batgirl film is made, who would you like to see as the villain?