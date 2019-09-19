‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Season 3 Digital & Blu-ray Release Date Details Revealed

0

A new generation of heroes joins the Young Justice team just as they face their greatest challenge yet in Young Justice: Outsiders – The Complete Third Season. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the DC Universe Original Series’ enthralling third season arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting September 24, 2019 and DVD on November 26, 2019; the DVD order due date is October 22, 2019. Young Justice: Outsiders – The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection.

In Young Justice: Outsiders – The Complete Third Season, our heroes have survived the schemes of the Light and saved the Earth from the Reach Invasion – but the worst has yet to come. Now someone is kidnapping teens and transforming them into super-powered weapons! Meta-Human trafficking is a terrifying threat to a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Now Nightwing, Superboy, Miss Martian, Tigress, Aqualad and Black Lightning will need help from a new group of young heroes to save the world from the war games of Super-Villains controlling the system from the inside. What’s needed … is a team of Outsiders.

All 26 thrilling episodes of the epic third season will be available as a four-disc DVD set. Those episodes are:

• Princes All

• Royal We

• Eminent Threat

• Private Security

• Away Mission

• Rescue Op

• Evolution

• Triptych

• Home Fires

• Exceptional Human Beings

• Another Freak

• Nightmare Monkeys

• True Heroes

• Influence

• Leverage

• Illusion of Control

• First Impression

• Early Warning

• Elder Wisdom

• Quiet Conversations

• Unknown Factors

• Antisocial Pathologies

• Terminus

• Into the Breach

• Overwhelmed

• Nevermore

Young Justice: Outsiders – The Complete Third Season boasts a stellar core cast that features Troy Baker, Danica McKellar, Crispin Freeman, Khary Payton, Nolan North, Stephanie Lemelin, Jesse McCartney, Jason Marsden, Bruce Greenwood, Mae Whitman, Grey Griffin, Vanessa Marshall, Maggie Q, Alyson Stoner, Zehra Fazal, Yuri Lowenthal, Jason Spisak, Josh Keaton, Kelly Hu, and Greg Cipes,

The third season also includes such notable guest starring appearances as Alan Tudyk, Lacey Chabert, Bill Fagerbakke, Oded Fehr, Daniela Bobadilla, Chad Lowe, Jacqueline Obradors, Keone Young, Dwight Shultz, Mirina Sirtis, Deborah Strang, Gwendoline Yeo, and Danny Trejo; and top-notch voice actors Scott Menville, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Diane Delano, Dee Bradley Baker, Jeff Bennett, Roger Craig Smith, Fred Tatasciore, David Sobolov, Kath Soucie, James Arnold Taylor, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Steve Blum.

Young Justice: Outsiders – The Complete Third Season is produced by Greg Weisman (Gargoyles) and Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under The Red Hood). Leanne Moreau (DC Super Hero Girls) is producer; Sam Register is Executive Producer.