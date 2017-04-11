‘Young Justice’ Season 3 Voice Work Now Underway

0

Just last November, Young Justice writer/producer Brandon Vietti confirmed over his social media account that a highly anticipated third season of the animated DC Comics superhero show would indeed be arriving. After the Warner Bros. Animation series went off the air in 2013, fans rallied together to show their support for the show and its beloved characters; that dedication led to the show’s upcoming return, which was confirmed by the studio late last year.

Now, just a few short months later, it looks like production on Season 3 of Young Justice is underway, at least for the show’s star Khary Payton, who voices Aqualad. Payton, whose visage you might recognize from playing King Ezekiel on AMC’s The Walking Dead, has been voicing Aquaman’s protege Kaldur’ahm from the beginning and it looks like he’ll continue to do so.

Check out Payton’s tweet below (via CBR):

At the time of the previous announcement, here’s what Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, had to say:

The affection that fans have had for Young Justice, and their rallying cry for more episodes, has always resonated with us. We are excited to bring the show back for this loyal fanbase and to provide an opportunity for new viewers to discover this excellent series.

Original producers Vietti and Greg Weisman are returning for Season 3, which promises to feature “new twists, turns, and dangerous new threats for the team, but most importantly, the opportunity for fans to finally continue the adventures of some of their favorite Super Heroes.”

Fans who remember the finale of Season 2 likely haven’t forgotten that the series’ villain Vandal Savage meets up with a particularly powerful DC Comics nemesis by the name of Darkseid. In fact, Payton once expressed interest in voicing the New God, so perhaps his social media tease is for more than just the return of Aqualad. Stay tuned!