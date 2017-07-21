‘Young Justice’ Season 3 Reveals New Character Designs

0

San Diego Comic-Con has long been a destination for fans of comic books, with TV shows and movies added into the mix in recent years, so of course it’s the perfect venue for the fan-driven return of Young Justice. Originally running from 2010 to 2013, the DC Entertainment / Warner Bros. Animation action series centered on the younger heroic counterparts to the well-known Justice Leaguers before it was suddenly cancelled. Young Justice enjoyed a run of those first two seasons on Netflix, helping to keep fan interest alive and ultimately acting as a home for the show’s third season, Young Justice: Outsiders.

Today, fans got their first looks at both new and returning characters coming to the superhero show, along with brand-new redesigns for their colorful costumes. Showrunners Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti were on hand with art director Phil Bourassa to share in the love for the series and offer up fans some looks at its future. After sharing a sizzle reel that recapped the first two seasons (which will hopefully be online in the near future), they revealed the first look at Young Justice: Outsiders, which you can see in its entirety below:

From left to right, meet Static, a new take on Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Spoiler, Blue Beetle, the all-new character Thirteen, Arrowette, Arsenal, and Beast Boy. You probably recognize most of those names, but Thirteen may refer to Traci Thirteen, a.k.a. Girl 13 or Traci 13, a relatively recent addition to the DC Comics canon who comes loaded with magical abilities. Arrowette is also an interesting addition to the team.

Currently 12 scripts for the new season have been finalized, 10 are in the works, and 4 haven’t been started yet, totaling 26 episodes for the new season. Should Season 3 prove successful, the producers said they already have ideas for a Season 4 and even a Season 5. No official release date has been announced, but Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

Check out more looks from the panel:

Since #YJ3 is on a streaming service rather than a channel, #YoungJustice will skew more adult to keep up with the characters as they age. — DC (@DCComics) July 21, 2017

The creators shared the first art they created for #YoungJustice, including the catchphrase they used to sell the show. #YJ3 #DCSDCC pic.twitter.com/8ot7h9yPCQ — DC (@DCComics) July 21, 2017

#YoungJustice has always aimed to reflect the world around us, and diversity will continue to be a priority in #YJ3. #YoungJustice #DCSDCC — DC (@DCComics) July 21, 2017

#YoungJustice trivia: where did Vandal Savage’s scars come from? Cave bear from before the meteor that made him immortal. #YJ3 #DCSDCC — DC (@DCComics) July 21, 2017