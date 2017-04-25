Live-Action ‘Titans’, Season 3 of ‘Young Justice’ Animated Series Set for Digital Debut

0

Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment are bringing their stable of superheroes to a whole new platform. It was announced today that executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are teaming up for the all-new, live-action drama series Titans, which will debut in 2018, while Warner Bros. Animation’s Young Justice: Outsiders, the highly anticipated third season of the popular Young Justice series, is also ramping up for its first mission next year.

Both fan-driven series are in early stages of production and will air exclusively on a DC-branded, direct-to-consumer digital service in 2018. As the press release notes, the new digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group, “will deliver an immersive experience designed just for DC fans.” And as exciting as the news of a live-action Titans series and the return of Young Justice is, it’s curious that they’re both appearing on a standalone, nontraditional platform.

It’s a smart move, if a slightly risky one. TNT passed on the Titans series early last year. The CW, which is currently a showcase for DC TV, alongside Fox’s Gotham and NBC’s almost certainly canceled new series Powerless, is pretty much crammed to the gills, schedule-wise. There’s just not a lot of wiggle room for new shows at the moment, not when the current lineup is chugging along just fine. The press release also notes that Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders will air exclusively on their new, proprietary digital service, opting to eschew both traditional TV networks and popular streaming platforms like Netflix, which currently boasts the two seasons of Young Justice along with other popular animated DC Comics shows and The CW’s live-action fare. Is WB/DC hoping to offer up a one-stop shop for their properties on their own, in-house platform?

It sure seems that way. And in 2018, Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders will offer a great test case to see if that model is a viable one. Rather than paying massive fees to subscribe to a general provider offering tons of options viewers don’t necessarily want, they can choose instead to pay smaller amounts multiple times to providers that offer specific, niche content. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on the development of both of these shows as 2018 nears, but in the meantime, here’s what we know so far: